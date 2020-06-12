More sunshine is in the forecast for today. A cool front will push into the Ohio Valley tonight. This front doesn’t have much moisture to work with, but is may produce and isolated shower overnight or Saturday morning. It will bring is slightly below normal highs for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower. Low 56

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Morning shower? High 72

Temperatures will be warming back into the 80s next week.

If you’re looking for warmer weather, it’s on the way. We have a warming trend into next week as highs return into the 80s. Little to almost no chances of rain for the next 7 days.