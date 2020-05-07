We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today, with warmer temperatures during the afternoon. Highs will push into the mid and upper 60s across the region. It will become breezy, with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight, clouds thicken and showers develop. Friday looks rainy through the first half of the day. A steadier rain will then taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. It is going to be a cold rain, with highs stuck in the 40s. We can’t rule out a few wet snowflakes across the northeastern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Mostly sunny through the morning with a few clouds in the afternoon. Becoming breezy. High 65

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Low 40

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and quite chilly. A 90% chance of rain, with snow possibly mixing in across the northeast. High 45

SATURDAY: A morning freeze and frost. Mostly sunny and cool. High 53

We expect a freeze and widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Don’t forget to protect your plants!