We will get more dry hours today than we’ve seen the past two days, but we continue the chance of scattered showers. Expect lots of clouds, breezy conditions, and continued unseasonably cool temperatures.

Showers will still be a possibility on Thursday. We will see increasing sun for Friday and the weekend, with a big warming trend!

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool. A 50% chance of scattered showers. High 58

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few showers. Low 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild. A 40% chance of scattered showers. High 64

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A 30% chance of scattered showers. High 75

Highs will push into the 80s over the holiday weekend. We will continue to see the slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a lot of dry time. There will be a better chance of organized rain on Memorial Day.