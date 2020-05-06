We’ll see decreasing clouds today, so we get to enjoy some afternoon sun. This will help temperatures to climb into the upper 50s. While it will be warmer than yesterday, these values are still about 10-degrees below normal.

Tonight, with clear sky, we could see some scattered light frost. Then, Thursday afternoon looks warmer!

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with scattered light frost. Low 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High 64

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler. A 70% chance of rain, with a few snowflakes mixing in late. High 48

Rain returns Thursday night and will continue on Friday. It looks breezy and much cooler again, with highs struggling to reach 50-degrees Friday afternoon. We expect frost and freezing temperatures over the weekend, so remember to protect your plants!