After a morning frost and freeze, we will see a decent afternoon in the Miami Valley. We expect clouds mixed with sun, and milder temperatures as we push up near 60-degrees. It also won’t be as windy as it was yesterday!

Tonight clouds will increase, and we may see a few showers late. Rain is likely Thursday, and temperatures will be a little bit cooler.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. High 60

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and cool. A few showers possible late. Low 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain. High 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 61

We will dry out Friday, but more rain will move in for the weekend. This system will also bring in a push of cooler air.