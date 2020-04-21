***FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY***

The wind will relax tonight, and temperatures will drop down to freezing or just below the freezing mark. We have a Freeze Warning in effect for all of the Miami Valley through Wednesday morning. We will see a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, but at least temperatures will be a little milder.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, mild. High near 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low near 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High 58

Rain returns on Thursday, and that rain will hold temperatures in the 50s. Dry weather returns Friday allowing temperatures to make it to the low 60s. We may start the weekend with another round of rain.