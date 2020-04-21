It will be windy today, and a lot cooler. High temperatures this afternoon will be more than ten degrees lower than yesterday afternoon. At least we will enjoy some sunshine and dry weather.

Tonight, winds will relax and temperatures will drop down to freezing or just below the freezing mark. We have a Freeze Warning in effect for all of the Miami Valley through Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Afternoon high near 50

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Widespread frost & a freeze likely. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 60

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with an 80% chance of showers. High 58

Wednesday will start cold, but we expect a nice mild afternoon with some sunshine and dry conditions. Rain returns on Thursday, and clouds and showers will hold temperatures in the 50s.