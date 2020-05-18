Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting the week active, with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today, tonight and Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain is there, and we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of the Miami Valley. There is also a low-end severe weather threat, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado possible.

Rainfall totals could approach 2 to 3 inches through Tuesday evening. Isolated spots could even see 4-inch amounts. We will still have the chance for rain on Wednesday, but dry time will be more common during the second half of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and humid. A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. High 73

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Low 60

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. High 64

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and continued cool. A 40% chance of scattered showers. High 62

Temperatures will be quite cool with clouds and rain around at times Tuesday and Wednesday. As we dry out a little more towards the end of the week, we will start a warming trend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS