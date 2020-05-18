We are starting the week active, with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today, tonight and Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain is there, and we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of the Miami Valley. There is also a low-end severe weather threat, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado possible.

Rainfall totals could approach 2 to 3 inches through Tuesday evening. Isolated spots could even see 4-inch amounts. We will still have the chance for rain on Wednesday, but dry time will be more common during the second half of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and humid. A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. High 73

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Low 60

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. High 64

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and continued cool. A 40% chance of scattered showers. High 62

Temperatures will be quite cool with clouds and rain around at times Tuesday and Wednesday. As we dry out a little more towards the end of the week, we will start a warming trend.