We will enjoy plenty of sunshine in the Miami Valley today. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday–near 60-degrees–but it will feel nicer with the sun. A cold front will bring scattered showers into the region tonight.

Scattered showers will continue early Tuesday morning before ending. We expect a dry but windy and cooler afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, nice and mild. High 62

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 45

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then becoming partly sunny, windy and cooler. High 51

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, then mostly sunny nice and mild. High 62

Tuesday night, we will clear out and temperatures will drop down near freezing through Wednesday morning. A frost and freeze are likely, so it’s a night to protect the plants again!