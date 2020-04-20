Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will enjoy plenty of sunshine in the Miami Valley today. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday–near 60-degrees–but it will feel nicer with the sun. A cold front will bring scattered showers into the region tonight.

Scattered showers will continue early Tuesday morning before ending. We expect a dry but windy and cooler afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, nice and mild. High 62

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 45

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then becoming partly sunny, windy and cooler. High 51

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, then mostly sunny nice and mild. High 62

Tuesday night, we will clear out and temperatures will drop down near freezing through Wednesday morning. A frost and freeze are likely, so it’s a night to protect the plants again!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS