There will be patchy frost across Preble, Miami, Champaign, Shelby, Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Logan County in Ohio and Wayne County Indiana. The wind will become light and skies are already beginning to clear across Mercer and Auglaize County.

TONIGHT: Patchy frost, scattered clouds south of I-70. Low 39

MONDAY: Pleasant with partly cloudy skies. High 59

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with chance for showers. Low 45

TUESDAY: Early morning showers and much cooler. High 50

Gusty winds expected on Tuesday with a chance of a morning shower. Possible freeze is likely Wednesday morning. It will be dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Rain chances increase for the end of the week.