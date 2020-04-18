It’s a nice evening to be outdoors. The wind is a bit breezy out of the west around 15 mph.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. There may be some patchy frost before clouds begin to build in tomorrow morning. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, increasing clouds by Sunday morning Low 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny with breezy west wind. High 58

TUESDAY: Very windy and cooler with a chance for rain late. High 52

The normal high this time of the year is 63. Highs will be running slightly below that for much of the upcoming week with highs in the 50s.