After some morning frost and a chilly start, it will be a pleasantly cool day. Dry conditions will allow for a nice afternoon to be outside.
TODAY: Increasing sunshine. High 55
TONIGHT: Clear skies early, increasing clouds overnight Low near 40
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 57
Normal high this time of the year is 63. Highs will be running slightly below that for much of the upcoming week with highs in the 50s.
