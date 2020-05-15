We will have another warm and active day in the Miami Valley. Highs will push into the mid-70s, with wind gusts to 30 mph at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any time as a front slowly moves in. We will have a low end severe weather threat, with an isolated stronger wind gust or hail possible.

Tonight will start off with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. These will gradually taper off through Saturday morning. It looks like we will enjoy mostly dry weather on Saturday. The rain chance will be limited to 20-30%, and mainly across the southern counties.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. An 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early on, then mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A 30% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly across the southern counties. High 77

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warm with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 80

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous again on Sunday. We will continue with breezy, warm weather as highs get close to 80-degrees. Then early next week, we will cool off a bit, with highs in the upper 60s for a couple days.