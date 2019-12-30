Windy conditions are expected today. Winds will be gusting to 55mph at times this morning, with gusts around 35mph during the afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping all day, and we will end up in the upper 30s by late afternoon, with wind chills in the 20s.

Overnight, a few snow showers will be possible, but we don’t expect accumulation. Scattered snow showers will be a little more likely on Tuesday, and we may see some light accumulation, but it is expected to remain under a half inch.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Turning colder. Slight shower chance. Temperatures dropping through the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cold. Slight chance of a snow shower. Low 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold. A few scattered snow showers. High 35

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40

We will continue cold conditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Even though it will be quite chilly, temperatures will still run near or even just above normal.