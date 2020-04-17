We expect some messy weather today. Along and south of I-70, we will see rainy conditions, with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in at times. North of the highway, snow or a rain/snow mix is likely. Across far northern Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties, we could see an inch or so of snow accumulate. This would mainly be on the grass or raised objects.

This afternoon, even the northern counties will transition over to all rain. It will be rainy most of the day as the system slowly moves through. Tonight, we dry out and temperatures drop down to freezing. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for most of the Miami Valley.

TODAY: Morning snow/mix north of I-70 becoming all rain in the afternoon. Rainy south of I-70 on and off all day. Breezy and chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Showers early, mixing with snow briefly before ending. Low 32

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Nice and cool. High 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers. High 60

Over the weekend, we will see a warming trend. Saturday looks dry, but scattered showers return to the area Sunday afternoon.