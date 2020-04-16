DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Expect to see clouds thickening up as we go through this evening and overnight with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s at 11. We will see temperatures tomorrow morning in the 30s and overnight some rain and snow will move into our area and will have that mixture around in the morning but changing over to just plain old rain showers as we get to the early afternoon. Still some showers in the evening with temperatures in the mid to Upper forties.

Low temperatures tonight, mostly in the mid-30s although areas farther north may be close to freezing. Highs tomorrow will range from the low 40s in the northern Miami Valley to readings in the 50s South. Low temperatures Saturday morning once again will be around freezing.

The Future Track forecast map shows those clouds quickly increasing this evening and then after midnight some snow develops. That snow becomes mixed with rain tomorrow morning although the snow is more likely north of I-70. Will continue to see some showers into the afternoon and evening. Back to dry weather Saturday.

Saturday will be around freezing again and a high temperature of 55. We’ll see a chance of late-day showers Sunday with a high temperature near 60. Slightly cooler Monday upper 50s. Then up to 64 on Tuesday. Wednesday will have a high temperature of 65 and late Wednesday and into Thursday the chance of rain back with highs again in the sixties Thursday.