After another frosty morning in the 20s, we will at least be able to enjoy sunshine today. We will become breezy this afternoon, with cool highs near 50-degrees. Tonight, snow showers are possible, especially across the northern half of the Miami Valley.

We could see some light snow accumulation around an inch or so on grassy or raised surfaces across some of the northern counties tonight. Friday morning, snow or a mix will be falling early. This will transition to rain for the rest of the day. It looks wet, windy and quite chilly Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late day. Breezy and cool. High near 50

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Showers develop, falling as a mix or rain south of I-70, and falling as snow north of I-70. Light snow accumulation of 1″ or less is possible. Low 35

FRIDAY: Morning snow or mixed precip changing to rain. Showers continue into the afternoon with windy conditions developing. High 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55

We will dry out Friday night and again drop down to freezing. Saturday, the sun is back and we begin a warming trend that will continue into next week.