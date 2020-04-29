A few showers will continue overnight, and as an upper low settles over the region on Thursday, showers will again be on and off through the day. We will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Low 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with an 80% chance of scattered showers. High 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. Low 42

FRIDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower, then clouds becoming mixed with afternoon sun. High 62

We will dry out for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Friday will be mild with highs in the low 60s, but on Saturday, we will push well into the 70s.