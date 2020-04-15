Winter weather is not over just yet! We will see a cold day ahead, with temperatures running more than 15-degrees below normal. It will become breezy with highs just getting into the mid-40s, when afternoon showers develop. We could initially see snow mix in, especially across the northern counties. We do not expect snow to accumulate.

Tonight, clouds clear out and temperatures will again drop below freezing. We will hit the upper 20s with frost through Thursday morning. In the afternoon, we see the sun return and will push up near 50-degrees.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, chilly and becoming breezy. A 60% chance of showers develops in the afternoon. Snow may mix in, especially in areas north of I-70. High 46

TONIGHT: An evening rain/snow shower, then clearing. Frost and freezing temperatures likely. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with showers developing. Snow may mix in north. High 46

More showers arrive on Friday, and again a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Over the weekend, we will enjoy a small warming trend!