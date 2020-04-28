Closings
We will see a chance of a shower or thunderstorm tonight, and Wednesday looks like an active day. Showers will continue with a thunderstorm possible, and it will be windy.

TONIGHT: Breezy and mild with a shower or thunderstorm possible, mainly past midnight. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers. Low 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with showers. High 55

Rain showers will be likely on Thursday, and it will be breezy and cool. The cool-down will be short lived, however, as we warm back up into the 60s with plenty of sun on Friday and into the 70s Saturday.

