We will enjoy a dry day, but temperatures will continue to run quite cool. Clouds will be around at times, and highs will just push into the upper 40s. That will be more than 10-degrees below normal.

Tonight, with some clearing, we expect frost and freezing temperatures. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1am until 9am Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, showers will spread into the region. We expect mostly rain showers, but some snow may mix in at times.

TODAY: Clouds and a little sun, breezy and cool. High 48

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Frost develops. Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun with increasing clouds. A 50% chance of scattered showers, rain may mix with snow. Breezy and chilly. High 46

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A nice cool day! High 50

We will again drop below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon looks nice, but continued cool.