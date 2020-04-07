Warm and active weather will be with us over the next two days. We have morning showers and thunderstorms moving through the northern half of the Miami Valley. This activity will move out during the late morning, and northern counties will get back to dry conditions. We do expect the sun to come out today, and temperatures will be running more than 10-degrees above normal as we soar into the 70s.

More thunderstorms move in tonight ahead of a cold front. Some of them could produce strong wind or hail. There is the threat of an isolated tornado, and a continued threat for heavy rain. This will linger into Wednesday morning before ending.

TODAY: Morning thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70. Clouds mixed with some afternoon sun, and a very small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm by late afternoon. Breezy and warm. High 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then decreasing clouds. Breezy and warm. High 71

THURSDAY: A slight chance of morning showers. Then Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler. High 52

Another cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front will bring in much cooler air for the second half of the week.