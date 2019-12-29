A cold front will enhance chances for more rain this evening and overnight. Winds will be gusty with the frontal passage, up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be slowly dropping during the day on Monday with a few periods of some spotty showers.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Low 45

MONDAY: Periods of showers, mainly AM. Mostly cloudy, turning colder and windy. High of 48 and falling.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Few snow showers late. Low 32

NEW YEAR’S EVE DAY (TUESDAY): Scattered rain and snow showers. High 37

Dry and cold for New Year’s Day with partly sunny skies and highs around 40. Temperatures rebound to the low 50s for the end of the week and another rain maker advances Thursday night and Friday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.