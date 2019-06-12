DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We will be dry most of the day, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase by late afternoon and evening.

It will be pleasantly warm again, as we top out in the upper 70s. A much cooler Thursday is expected, with rain likely.

Track the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD here.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, with increasing afternoon clouds. It will be pleasantly warm, but we do have a 30% chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably cool with occasional showers and a chance of thunder. High 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

Sunshine returns Friday. It will be quite cool in the morning but another pleasant day with low humidity. The weekend will be warm, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be increasing.

