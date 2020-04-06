After a 50/50 weekend, we will get back to some nice weather this afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine, as temperatures warm into the mid-60s. Dry weather will continue today, with thunderstorms moving in late tonight.

Some of the storms tonight could produce heavy rain, and there is a localized flooding threat. Gusty wind will also be possible. There will be some dry time on Tuesday as we warm up into the 70s. But another round of thunderstorms, with potentially severe weather, will move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. A nice day! High 66

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Low 55

TUESDAY: Morning thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with some dry time in the afternoon, but still a slight chance of a few pop up showers or storms. It will be breezy and much warmer. Thunderstorms become likely again late at night. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Drying out in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. High 70

After starting Wednesday stormy, we will get back to dry weather in the afternoon. It will be windy with highs near 70, and then we will turn MUCH cooler for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday through the weekend, and we can’t rule out frost Friday and Saturday mornings.