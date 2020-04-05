Closings
Mostly cloudy and cool tonight. We will start to see a break in the clouds. Overall Monday will be dry and partly sunny. Rain will return with a chance for thunderstorms Monday night.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 67

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild with showers and a chance for storms. Low 54

TUESDAY: Warm with a risk for severe thunderstorms. High 74

Best chances for showers and storms will be late Monday night through Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms may be strong to severe on Tuesday with a slight risk for damaging wind and hail. Temperatures continue to warm through mid-week before it turns cooler for the end of the week.

