A few spotty showers across the Miami Valley mainly this morning. Temperatures will be slower to recover today with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 50s. High pressure moves in tonight allowing skies to partially clear.

Live Doppler 2HD

TODAY: Few spotty showers, mainly AM. Cloudy and cooler. High 57

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 67

Temperatures continue to warm through mid week before it turns cooler for the end of the week. Best chances for showers and storms will be late Monday night through Wednesday morning.

