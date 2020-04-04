Temperatures will drop tonight as a cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers will develop along and behind the cold front. The wind will shift out of the north. Cooler air will move into the Miami Valley after the high reached 72 degrees in Dayton on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, light north wind. Low 47

SUNDAY: Chance of showers mainly in the morning. Cooler. High 57

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds, cool with a light wind. Low 43

MONDAY: More sun and a bit warmer. High 67

We have several days of rain coming up for the week ahead, but not a complete washout. We will see a warming trend. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s with a chance for thunderstorms. It will turn cooler again by the end of the week with a chance for freezing temperatures Saturday morning.