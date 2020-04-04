A cold front will bring in a chance of rain showers this evening and Sunday morning.
TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild. High 66
TONIGHT: Chance of showers. Low 47
SUNDAY: Chance of showers mainly in the morning. Cooler. High 58
We have several days of rain coming up for the week ahead, but not a complete washout. By mid week highs will be around 70 but turning colder with highs in the 50s by the end of the week.
