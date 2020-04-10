After a cold morning near freezing, the afternoon will remain chilly. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 40s, and a brisk wind.

Tonight, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Miami Valley. Temperatures will drop down near freezing again, and we expect widespread frost. It’s definitely a night to protect or bring in your plants, if you can! The weekend looks a bit warmer.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 49

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with frost likely. Low 32

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, and a little warmer. High 58

EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with a 70% chance of showers and the slight chance of a thunderstorm. High 63

Showers will develop on Easter Sunday, and we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms. There is even a marginal threat for severe storms, which would be most likely in the late afternoon and evening.