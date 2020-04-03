Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 102 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More gorgeous spring weather is in store for the Miami Valley today. We will continue to see mostly sunny sky, with pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

We will become partly cloudy overnight, with clouds continuing to increase on Saturday. We will see a mostly dry day, but the chance for some showers will arrive by evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. A 30% chance of scattered showers by evening. High 66

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. High 64

Rain chances over the weekend will be limited to late Saturday and early Sunday. Most of the daylight hours look dry!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS