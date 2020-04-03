More gorgeous spring weather is in store for the Miami Valley today. We will continue to see mostly sunny sky, with pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

We will become partly cloudy overnight, with clouds continuing to increase on Saturday. We will see a mostly dry day, but the chance for some showers will arrive by evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. A 30% chance of scattered showers by evening. High 66

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. High 64

Rain chances over the weekend will be limited to late Saturday and early Sunday. Most of the daylight hours look dry!