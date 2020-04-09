After another stormy night, we will enjoy dry weather today. The big change is that it is going to be windy and much cooler than we have been. Winds will be gusting 30-40 mph at times, and temperatures won’t make it out of the low 50s.

We will see some showers arrive this evening and continue overnight. As temperatures turn colder, we could see some April snowflakes mixing in. This would be most likely across the northern counties. Chilly air will remain in place Friday, with morning temperatures near freezing… and highs only in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Some sun, with increasing afternoon clouds. Slight chance of a shower by late afternoon. Windy and much cooler. High 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Some snow may mix in. Low 32

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 49

SATURDAY: Morning frost and sunshine early. Increasing afternoon clouds. High 58

We expect frost on Saturday morning, with temperatures again near freezing. The afternoon looks nice as we warm up a bit, but then we expect rain on Easter Sunday.