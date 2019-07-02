We are set in the ridge of high pressure centered over the plains. Daytime heating and waves of energy moving into the Miami Valley increase our storms chances in the afternoon and evening. The heat wave continues with highs expected to break the 90 degree mark.

TODAY: Hot, humid with a chance for thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High 92

TONIGHT: Chance for showers and storms. Low 73

TOMORROW: Hot, humid, scattered showers and storms. High 89

FOURTH OF JULY: Hot, humid, scattered showers and storms. High 88

Storms are expected to develop shortly after lunchtime. Storms will be spotty to numerous and are expected to stay in the area into the early part of the night. There is a chance firework shows may be impacted this week.