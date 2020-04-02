We will finally get to enjoy some nice spring weather! Today, we expect plenty of sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Highs will bounce back above normal, climbing up near 60-degrees this afternoon.

Overnight, clear sky will continue. More sunshine is on the way for Friday, as temperatures continue to warm.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 60

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 40

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 65

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny, still pleasant. A 30% chance of a shower late in the day. High 67

Over the weekend, rain chances will return. However, they will be limited to late Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday morning. Most of the daylight hours through the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will continue to be pleasant!