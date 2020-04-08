Live Now
Thunderstorms are moving east of the Miami Valley this morning. There were several reports of hail with a diameter as high as 1.5 inches.

We will see a dry period this morning with another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms along another cold front tonight.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 44

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, windy and much cooler. High 52

After the cold front on Wednesday night, much cooler air will move into the Miami Valley for the second half of the week. Frost will be possible Saturday morning.

