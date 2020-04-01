We will continue to see lots of clouds today, and temperatures will be cool once again. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers through the afternoon, but many spots will stay dry.

Overnight, clouds will break and we will begin a clearing trend. This will set us up for a mostly sunny Thursday. Temperatures will also start to warm and we will push back into the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 52

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 35

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 60

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 65

Dry weather will continue Friday as we get even warmer. It will stay nice and mild over the weekend, but rain chances creep up a bit late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most of the weekend looks dry beyond that!