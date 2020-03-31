Clouds have thickened across the region this morning. While most of the day looks dry, we can’t rule out a few afternoon showers. This will be the coolest day of the week, as we won’t make it out of the 40s.

A few evening showers are possible, but then we will dry out overnight. Clouds will linger Wednesday morning and then begin to break up in the afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with a 30% chance of a spotty afternoon shower. High 47

TONIGHT: A few evening showers, then mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with more breaks of sun developing in the afternoon. High 51

THURSDAY: Sunny and milder. High 60

Full sun is expected on Thursday, and temperatures will respond to the change! We will start a warming trend, and enjoy many days in a row in the 60s.