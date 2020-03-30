Winds will continue to be a little gusty today, but not as strong as they were on Sunday. We expect sustained winds 15-20 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph. Clouds will be increasing, but we expect a dry afternoon with cool temperatures.

Tonight will turn colder, as temperatures drop near freezing. We will see a lot of clouds around Tuesday, as well, and we will have the very low chance of a passing sprinkle or light shower. Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 51

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. High 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 52

Wednesday we will climb back into the low 50s, and this will start a warming trend for the area. We will be back in the 60s with sunshine on Thursday and Friday.