Heat and humidity continue this week

Heat and humidity will continue this week, with highs near 90, and heat index values pushing into the mid-90s.

Rain chances will start low, but increase each day through the Independence Day holiday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with just a 20% chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. High 91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 90

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday into the weekend, with humidity remaining high.