The Wind Advisory will expire at 8 p.m. Wind could still gust up to 40 mph early tonight. Sustained winds will be around 15-20 mph tonight.
Monday will be breezy and cooler with highs around 51 degrees. Wind gust on Monday could still be around 30 mph with sustained wind out of the west 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Still windy, not as gusty, cooler. Low 44
MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler. High 51
MONDAY NIGHT: Cold with calmer wind. Low 34
TUESDAY: Chilly and mostly cloudy
There will be a slow warming trend through the week after a cooler than normal start to the week. We will see much less rain this week.