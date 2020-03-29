The Wind Advisory will expire at 8 p.m. Wind could still gust up to 40 mph early tonight. Sustained winds will be around 15-20 mph tonight.

Monday will be breezy and cooler with highs around 51 degrees. Wind gust on Monday could still be around 30 mph with sustained wind out of the west 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Still windy, not as gusty, cooler. Low 44

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler. High 51

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold with calmer wind. Low 34

TUESDAY: Chilly and mostly cloudy

There will be a slow warming trend through the week after a cooler than normal start to the week. We will see much less rain this week.