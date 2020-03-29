Closings
***WIND ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 8 PM***

A cold front will usher in strong winds today. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph. This may cause some minor property damage or cause brief power outages today.

TODAY: An early morning shower possible, otherwise, windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 62

Winds may cause minor property damage. Wind gusts may reach 50 MPH.

TONIGHT: Diminishing winds, cooler. Low 44

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler. High 51

The week starts off cool, but there’s a gradual warming trend into next weekend. Rain chances are low this week. Best chances for rain are on Tuesday, mainly affecting the southern Miami Valley.

