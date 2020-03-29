***WIND ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 8 PM***

A cold front will usher in strong winds today. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph. This may cause some minor property damage or cause brief power outages today.

TODAY: An early morning shower possible, otherwise, windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 62

