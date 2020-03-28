SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 8 P.M.

Thunderstorms are developing along and south of a warm front this evening. The warm front will slowly push north, and we will lose storm energy as the sun goes down.

There will be another chance for Severe Thunderstorms after 10 p.m. as a cold front nears the Miami Valley from the west. Severe Thunderstorms are possible from Midnight – 8 P.M. The greatest risk will be damaging wind and torrential rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. There is a low risk for hail and tornadoes tonight.

WIND ADVISORY SUNDAY 10 A.M. – 8 P.M.

After the cold front passes through the Miami Valley tomorrow morning there will no longer be a thunderstorm risk. We will dry out but the wind will continue to be sustained out of the southwest around 20-30 mph with gust up to 50 mph.

There may continue to be tree and powerline damage. Loose objects outside will blow around easily.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms with high wind and flooding potential. Low 59

SUNDAY: Early morning showers and storms. Wind gust 50 mph. High 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Low 44

MONDAY: A dry day with partly sunny skies and breezy wind. High 55

Drier weather for Monday and cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 50s. The dry period doesn’t last for long with more rain expected on Tuesday.