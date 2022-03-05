Unseasonably warm temperatures along with gusty winds are expected across the Miami Valley today with the passage of a warm front. Morning clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. Grab that sunscreen if you will spend a lot of time outside today, UV index is at a 4.

Tonight an approaching cold front will bring in clouds, gusty winds and chances for showers and isolated storms overnight. The cold front advances through the Miami Valley Sunday Night bringing in colder temperatures and the potential for heavy rain on Monday.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Gusty winds and unseasonably warm. High 75

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, very mild, gusty winds and showers develop. Isolated storms possible. Lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Morning showers, isolated storms, becoming partly sunny for the afternoon, gusty winds and continued warm. High 70