We are entering a stormy pattern, with a stalled front draped across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will develop and continue on and off. Heavy rain and isolated strong storms are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and into Saturday. We expect a break in the rain Saturday afternoon and evening, with another round developing by Saturday night. The threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue.

TODAY: Cloudy and mild. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 58

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 55

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms at times. High 73

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 56

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy and windy. High near 60

There could be a morning shower Sunday, but we will dry out for the afternoon. Gusty winds develop, and we could see peak gusts around 40-50 mph.