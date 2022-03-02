A cold front will move through Wednesday night bringing a few showers to the area and a push of chilly air for Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, turning colder late night. Low 32

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy and chilly. High 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 24

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48

The Thursday cool-down will be short-lived, and temperatures will warm as we head into the weekend. Expect highs near 70 on Saturday with an increasing chance of rain on Sunday.