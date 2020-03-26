After a gorgeous Wednesday, we will enjoy some more nice spring weather today. We do expect a little more cloud cover through the day, but temperatures will get a little warmer as we climb into the mid-60s.

This evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop north of Dayton and continue to move through the area overnight. Friday won’t be a washout, but we do expect a few showers or thunderstorms at times.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, nice and mild. A slight chance of a shower by evening. High 66

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, with the chance of thunder. Low 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 64

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. Low 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. High near 70

Rain chances will continue on Saturday. We will see some dry time, and the potential is there for a pretty warm day, as we climb into the 70s! More rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Flooding will be a concern through that time frame, with 1″ to 2″ of rain possible for some areas.