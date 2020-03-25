We will continue to see the sunshine this evening. The sunset is at 7:55 p.m. so there is still plenty of time to soak up some vitamin D.

Tonight will remain clear, but clouds move in Thursday ahead of our next rain-maker. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop by Thursday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 44

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and mild. A slight chance of an evening shower. High 66

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms. High 64

Periods of rain will be possible Thursday night through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavier downpours, move through and could produce some localized flooding.