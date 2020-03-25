Closings
There are currently 109 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will continue to see the sunshine this evening. The sunset is at 7:55 p.m. so there is still plenty of time to soak up some vitamin D.

Tonight will remain clear, but clouds move in Thursday ahead of our next rain-maker. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop by Thursday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 44

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and mild. A slight chance of an evening shower. High 66

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms. High 64

Periods of rain will be possible Thursday night through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavier downpours, move through and could produce some localized flooding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS