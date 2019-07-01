Sunday continues our 3 day streak with a high temperature in the 90s. There is a chance this streak will continue through Thursday. The summertime head, paired with some vorticity waves around an area of high pressure bring a chance for storms back into the Miami Valley. Activity will be isolated on Monday especially after 2 p.m. Storms will become scattered to numerous as instability increases through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and muggy by morning. Patchy valley fog. Low 68.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance for storms. High 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low 71

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 92

A cold front will cool things down heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to the normal high of 83 degrees. There is a chance for storms everyday this week, but not everyone will see rain. It will not be a total wash out of the week. most of the day will be nice, warm and dry for the majority of the Miami Valley. These storms will pop up quickly. Be cautions of lightning, especially during any outdoor Independence Day activities. When thunder roars head indoors.