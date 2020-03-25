Sunshine will return to the Miami Valley today. Morning fog and low clouds break up, and we are in for a bright afternoon. Temperatures will also feel more spring-like, with highs climbing up near 60-degrees.

Tonight will remain clear, but clouds move in Thursday ahead of our next rain-maker. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop by Thursday night.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. A nice day! High 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 44

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and mild. A slight chance of an evening shower. High 66

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms. High 64

Periods of rain will be possible Thursday night through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with heavier downpours move through and could produce some localized flooding.