Showers will develop tonight, mainly along and south of I-70. On Wednesday, we will return to dry weather. Clouds will break up, and we will enjoy a lot of afternoon sunshine.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing, mainly along/south of I-70. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower, then decreasing clouds and milder. High 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A nice day! High 65

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, and it will be feeling more like Spring! Thursday looks to be the warmest day, with highs pushing into the mid-60s. We will see an increasing chance for rain at the end of the week.